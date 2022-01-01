Go
Latin American
Chinese

Chifa

4374 Eagle Rock Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90041

Popular Items

Garlic Rice (VG)$7.00
Steamed rice with confit garlic.
Brûlée Char Siu$17.00
Wood-fired pork toro, marinated in housemade Chinese BBQ sauce.
Pollo ala Brasa$27.00
1/2 chicken in 24-hr dry brine, cooked over wood fire, served with fries and a side of spicy aji sauce.
Seasonal Vegetables$15.00
Wok-tossed, fresh Chinese market vegetables. Add Butcher Girls' cured lap cheung. +5
Black Pepper Prawn$29.00
Head-on prawn, wok-tossed with sweet and spicy black pepper sauce.
Dan Dan Mien (VG)$15.00
Fresh noodles with spicy Szechuan sesame sauce, tossed with pickled radish.
Si Yao Chicken$29.00
1/2 free-ranged chicken, poached in Popo's
fragrant aged soy sauce with a side of garlic steamed rice.
Braised Spare Ribs$21.00
Caramelized in soy sauce, shaoxing wine, golden sugar, ginger, and garlic.
Lomo Saltado$35.00
Filet Mignon, wood grilled and sauteed with cherry tomatoes and onions served over fries.
Mapo Tofu (VG)$15.00
Wok-cooked tofu and Ground OmniPork in fermented bean sauce with Szechuan peppercorn, garlic, and scallion.
All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

4374 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90041

