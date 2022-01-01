Go
Chifa Du Kang - Kendall

Authentic Chinese-Peruvian Chifa

11768 SW 88th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tallarin Pollo en Trozos$18.00
Fried boneless chicken and veggies stir fry noodles
Carne de Res con Frejolito Chino$17.00
Beef with bean sprouts
Chaufa Especial$12.00
Chicken, pork and shrimp special fried rice
Sopa Fuchifú$11.00
Chicken and vegetables thicken soup
Pollo Chi Jau Kay$17.00
Crispy boneless chicken with a ginger and oyster sauce
Soda Lata$2.00
Inca Kola (Diet), Coke (Diet), Sprite, Sunkist
Chaufa Pollo$11.00
Chicken fried rice
Arroz Blanco$3.00
White Rice
Sopa Wantán$11.00
Chicken and Pork wonton soup
Pollo a la Naranja$18.00
Famous lemon chicken
Location

11768 SW 88th St

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
