Chifa Du Kang - Kendall
Authentic Chinese-Peruvian Chifa
11768 SW 88th St
Popular Items
Location
11768 SW 88th St
Miami FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pisco y Nazca
Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar adds a modern twist to traditional Peruvian cuisine. Inspired by Peru’s top ceviche eateries, this Miami restaurant serves up bold-flavored dishes, unique cocktails and a vast selection of local and international beers.
La Carreta Kendall
Miami's Cuban Kitchen
Tu Candela Gastro Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Latin House Grill
Come in and enjoy!