Chi Family Express - 3907 General Electric Road
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:30 PM
No reviews yet
3907 General Electric Road
Bloomington, IL 61704
Menu
Most Popular
Fried Wonton Stuffed With Cream Cheese
Choice of meat in our signature General Tzo sauce and garnsihed with broccoli
6 Fried Wontons Stuffed With Cream Cheese
Sliced beef with broccoli in a dark sauce
Crab Rangoon
Fried Wonton Stuffed With Cream Cheese
6 Fried Wontons Stuffed With Cream Cheese
Cashew Chicken
Diced chicken with diced carrots and diced celery in a dark sauce and topped with cashews
Chicken Fried Rice
Diced chicken that is stir fried with plain fried rice, egg, peas, white onion, and scallions
Fried Rice
Diced chicken, diced bbq pork, and shrimp that is stir fried with plain fried rice, egg, peas, white onion, and scallions
Mixed vegetables that is stir fried with plain fried rice, egg, peas, white onion, and scallions
Shrimp that is stir fried with plain fried rice, egg, peas, white onion, and scallions
Diced bbq pork that is stir fried with plain fried rice, egg, peas, white onion, and scallions
Curry
Choice of meat with peas, and carrots in a spicy curry sauce
Chicken Teriyaki
Strips of chicken with bean sprouts, snow peas, carrots, and broccoli in a traditional teriyaki sauce
Lo Mein
Sliced bbq pork stir fried with egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, bean sprouts, and napa
Sliced Beef stir fried with egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, bean sprouts, and napa
Sliced chicken stir fried with egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, bean sprouts, and napa
Mixed vegetables stir fried with egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, bean sprouts, and napa
Chicken, sliced bbq pork, and shrimp stir fried with egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, bean sprouts, and napa
Sliced chicken stir fried with egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, bean sprouts, and napa
Shrimp stir fried with egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, bean sprouts, and napa
Mongolian Chicken
Sliced chicken with white and green onion in a dark sauce on top of fried rice noodles
Edamame
Dumplings
Tofu Soup
Almond Chicken
Diced chicken with diced carrots and diced celery in a dark sauce and topped with almonds
Garlic Chicken
Sliced chicken with green pepper, waterchestnuts, and chinese string mushroom in a dark spicy garlic sauce
Wontons
Seasoned chicken broth with pork filled wontons
Egg Fried Rice
Plain fried rice stir fried with egg, peas, white onion, and scallions
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Sliced chicken with napa, carrots, and mushroom in a light sauce
Sweet And Sour Chicken
Breaded, fried chicken with carrots, green pepper, and white onion, with a sweet and sour sauce
Hot And Sour Soup
Chop Suey
Shrimp with carrots, napa, broccoli, snow peas, mushroom, baby corn, white onion and bean sprouts in a light gravy
Sliced beef with carrots, napa, broccoli, snow peas, baby corn, mushroom, white onion, and bean sprouts in a dark gravy
Sliced chicken with carrots, napa, snow peas, broccoli, baby corn, white onion, mushroom and bean sprouts in a light gravy
Mongolian Beef
Sliced beef with white onion and green onion in a dark sauce on top of fried rice noodles
Cookies
Kung Pao Chicken
Diced chicken with diced carrots, celery, and peanuts in a spicy brown sauce
Beef Fried Rice
Sliced beef that is stir fried with plain fried rice, egg, peas, white onion, and scallions
Egg Rolls
Beef Broccoli
Sliced beef with broccoli in a dark sauce
More
A mixture of carrots, napa, broccoli, waterchestnuts, baby corn, snow peas, and mushroom in a light sauce
A mixture of carrots, napa, broccoli, waterchestnuts, baby corn, snow peas, and mushroom in a dark spicy garlic sauce
Sauteed tofu with broccoli, snow peas carrots, mushroom, and bamboo shoots in a dark gravy
Breaded fried chicken and pork with white onion, green pepper, and carrots in a sweet and sour sauce
Choice of meat in a sweet sesame sauce and garnsihed with broccoli
Strips of chicken and beef with green pepper, baby corn, mushroom, and broccoli in a spicy brown sauce
Choice of meat with napa, carrots, waterchestnuts, baby corn, mushroom, and snow peas in a sweet and spicy brown sauce
Choice of meat in a spicy sweet tangerine sauce and garnished with broccoli
A combination of beef, chicken, shrimp, and barbecue pork with carrots, napa, broccoli, snow peas, waterchestnuts, and mushroom in a brown sauce
Lightly fried jumbo shrimp and strips of white meat chicken in a spicy sauce garnished with broccoli and topped with candied walnuts
Sliced beef, chicken, and pork sauteed with green and white onion in a brown sauce
Three egg patties with diced onion, mushroom, and beansprout
A combination of beef, chicken, and shrimp, with baby corn, green pepper, and mushroom in a spicy brown sauce
Jumbo shrimp and scallops with green pepper, string mushroom, waterchestnuts, and broccoli in a spicy garlic sauce
Half of the entree is compromised of our signature General Tzo Chicken, while the other half is jumbo shrimp in a sweet chili sauce
Sliced chicken with carrots, napa, snow-peas, broccoli, baby corn, and mushroom in a light sauce
Breaded, fried chicken with carrots, napa, snow peas, broccoli, baby corn, and mushroom in a sweet spicy brown sauce
Sliced chicken , broccoli in a light sauce
Shrimp with carrots, napa, baby corn, snowpeas, broccoli, and mushroom in a light sauce
Shrimp with green pepper, waterchestnuts, and chinese string mushroom in a dark spicy garlic sauce
Sliced beef with green pepper and white onion in a dark sauce
Sliced beef with carrots, napa, broccoli, snow peas, baby corn, and mushroom in a dark sauce
Sliced beef with green pepper, waterchestnuts, and chinese string mushroom in a dark spicy garlic sauce
Sliced pork with carrots, napa, broccoli, snow peas, baby corn, and mushroom in a dark sauce
Sliced beef with green pepper and white onion in a dark sauce
Sliced pork with green pepper, water chestnuts, and chinese string mushroom in a dark spicy garlic sauce
Breaded fried pork with white onion, green pepper, and carrots in a sweet and sour sauce
Sliced pork with white onion and green onion in a dark sauce on top of fried rice noodles
Diced chicken and shrimp with diced carrots and diced celery in a dark sauce
Breaded, fried shrimp, with carrots, green pepper, and white onion, in a sweet and sour sauce
Shrimp with broccoli in a light sauce
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Location
3907 General Electric Road, Bloomington IL 61704
Gallery
