Chi Family Express - 3907 General Electric Road

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:30 PM

No reviews yet

3907 General Electric Road

Bloomington, IL 61704

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Crab Rangoon
$1.05

Fried Wonton Stuffed With Cream Cheese

Popular
General Tzo 🌶️
$15.59

Choice of meat in our signature General Tzo sauce and garnsihed with broccoli

Popular
General Tzo 🌶️
$9.95

Choice of meat in our signature General Tzo sauce and garnsihed with broccoli

Popular
Mongolian Beef
$10.75

Sliced beef with white onion and green onion in a dark sauce on top of fried rice noodles

Popular
Egg Roll
$2.25
Popular
Sweet and Sour Chicken
$9.99

Breaded, fried chicken with carrots, green pepper, and white onion, with a sweet and sour sauce

Popular
Chicken Fried Rice
$9.09

Diced chicken that is stir fried with plain fried rice, egg, peas, white onion, and scallions

Popular
Order of Crab Rangoon
$5.95

6 Fried Wontons Stuffed With Cream Cheese

Popular
Steamed Dumplings
$7.49
$7.49
Popular
Beef and Broccoli
$10.75

Sliced beef with broccoli in a dark sauce

Popular

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon
$1.05

Fried Wonton Stuffed With Cream Cheese

Popular
Order of Crab Rangoon
$5.95

6 Fried Wontons Stuffed With Cream Cheese

Popular

Cashew Chicken

Cashew Chicken
$9.99

Diced chicken with diced carrots and diced celery in a dark sauce and topped with cashews

Cashew Chicken
$9.49

Diced chicken with diced carrots and diced celery in a dark sauce and topped with cashews

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice
$9.09

Diced chicken that is stir fried with plain fried rice, egg, peas, white onion, and scallions

Chicken Fried Rice
$9.09

Diced chicken that is stir fried with plain fried rice, egg, peas, white onion, and scallions

Popular

Fried Rice

Combination Fried Rice
$10.09

Diced chicken, diced bbq pork, and shrimp that is stir fried with plain fried rice, egg, peas, white onion, and scallions

Vegetable Fried Rice
$8.50

Mixed vegetables that is stir fried with plain fried rice, egg, peas, white onion, and scallions

Shrimp Fried Rice
$9.20

Shrimp that is stir fried with plain fried rice, egg, peas, white onion, and scallions

Extra Large Fried Rice
$2.00
$2.00
Combination Fried Rice
$10.09

Diced chicken, diced bbq pork, and shrimp that is stir fried with plain fried rice, egg, peas, white onion, and scallions

Shrimp Fried Rice
$9.20

Shrimp that is stir fried with plain fried rice, egg, peas, white onion, and scallions

Pork Fried Rice
$9.09

Diced bbq pork that is stir fried with plain fried rice, egg, peas, white onion, and scallions

Pork Fried Rice
$9.09

Diced bbq pork that is stir fried with plain fried rice, egg, peas, white onion, and scallions

Vegetable Fried Rice
$8.50

Mixed vegetables that is stir fried with plain fried rice, egg, peas, white onion, and scallions

Curry

Curry 🌶️
$15.59

Choice of meat with peas, and carrots in a spicy curry sauce

Chicken Teriyaki

Teriyaki Chicken
$15.59

Strips of chicken with bean sprouts, snow peas, carrots, and broccoli in a traditional teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Chicken
$9.95

Strips of chicken with bean sprouts, snow peas, carrots, and broccoli in a traditional teriyaki sauce

Lo Mein

Pork Lo Mein
$9.25

Sliced bbq pork stir fried with egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, bean sprouts, and napa

Beef Lo Mein
$9.75

Sliced Beef stir fried with egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, bean sprouts, and napa

Chicken Lo Mein
$9.25

Sliced chicken stir fried with egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, bean sprouts, and napa

Vegetable Lo Mein
$8.50

Mixed vegetables stir fried with egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, bean sprouts, and napa

Beef Lo Mein
$9.75

Sliced Beef stir fried with egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, bean sprouts, and napa

Plain Lo Mein
$6.05
$6.05
Plain Lo Mein
$6.05
Vegetable Lo Mein
$8.50

Mixed vegetables stir fried with egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, bean sprouts, and napa

Combination Lo Mein
$10.09

Chicken, sliced bbq pork, and shrimp stir fried with egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, bean sprouts, and napa

Chicken Lo Mein
$9.25

Sliced chicken stir fried with egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, bean sprouts, and napa

Shrimp Lo Mein
$9.75

Shrimp stir fried with egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, bean sprouts, and napa

Combination Lo Mein
$10.09

Chicken, sliced bbq pork, and shrimp stir fried with egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, bean sprouts, and napa

Shrimp Lo Mein
$9.75

Shrimp stir fried with egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, bean sprouts, and napa

Mongolian Chicken

Mongolian Chicken
$9.49

Sliced chicken with white and green onion in a dark sauce on top of fried rice noodles

Mongolian Chicken
$9.99

Sliced chicken with white and green onion in a dark sauce on top of fried rice noodles

Edamame

Edamame
$5.50

Dumplings

Fried Dumplings
$7.49
$7.49
Steamed Dumplings
$7.49
$7.49
Popular

Tofu Soup

Tofu Vegetable Soup
$7.70
$7.70

Almond Chicken

Almond Chicken
$9.49

Diced chicken with diced carrots and diced celery in a dark sauce and topped with almonds

Almond Chicken
$9.99

Diced chicken with diced carrots and diced celery in a dark sauce and topped with almonds

Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken 🌶️
$9.49

Sliced chicken with green pepper, waterchestnuts, and chinese string mushroom in a dark spicy garlic sauce

Garlic Chicken 🌶️
$9.99

Sliced chicken with green pepper, waterchestnuts, and chinese string mushroom in a dark spicy garlic sauce

Wontons

Wonton Soup
$2.75

Seasoned chicken broth with pork filled wontons

Egg Fried Rice

Egg Fried Rice
$6.05

Plain fried rice stir fried with egg, peas, white onion, and scallions

Egg Fried Rice
$6.05

Moo Goo Gai Pan

Moo Goo Gai Pan
$9.99

Sliced chicken with napa, carrots, and mushroom in a light sauce

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Sweet and Sour Chicken
$9.49

Breaded, fried chicken with carrots, green pepper, and white onion, with a sweet and sour sauce

Sweet and Sour Chicken
$9.99

Breaded, fried chicken with carrots, green pepper, and white onion, with a sweet and sour sauce

Popular

Hot And Sour Soup

Hot and Sour Soup 🌶️
$4.25
$4.25
Seafood Hot & Sour Soup 🌶️
$12.95
$12.95

Chop Suey

Shrimp Chop Suey
$10.99

Shrimp with carrots, napa, broccoli, snow peas, mushroom, baby corn, white onion and bean sprouts in a light gravy

Beef Chop Suey
$10.75

Sliced beef with carrots, napa, broccoli, snow peas, baby corn, mushroom, white onion, and bean sprouts in a dark gravy

Beef Chop Suey
$10.75

Sliced beef with carrots, napa, broccoli, snow peas, baby corn, mushroom, white onion, and bean sprouts in a dark gravy

Chicken Chop Suey
$9.99

Sliced chicken with carrots, napa, snow peas, broccoli, baby corn, white onion, mushroom and bean sprouts in a light gravy

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef
$10.75

Sliced beef with white onion and green onion in a dark sauce on top of fried rice noodles

Popular
Mongolian Beef
$10.75

Sliced beef with white onion and green onion in a dark sauce on top of fried rice noodles

Cookies

Extra Fortune Cookies
$0.25
$0.25

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken 🌶️
$9.99

Diced chicken with diced carrots, celery, and peanuts in a spicy brown sauce

Beef Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice
$9.20

Sliced beef that is stir fried with plain fried rice, egg, peas, white onion, and scallions

Egg Rolls

Egg Roll
$2.25
Popular

Beef Broccoli

Beef and Broccoli
$10.75

Sliced beef with broccoli in a dark sauce

Popular
Beef and Broccoli
$10.75

Sliced beef with broccoli in a dark sauce

$2 Sauces
$2.00
Extra Sweet and Sour Sauce
$0.50
$0.50
Vegetarian Delight
$7.50

A mixture of carrots, napa, broccoli, waterchestnuts, baby corn, snow peas, and mushroom in a light sauce

Mixed Vegetables with Garlic Sauce
$7.50

A mixture of carrots, napa, broccoli, waterchestnuts, baby corn, snow peas, and mushroom in a dark spicy garlic sauce

Homestyle Tofu
$8.45

Sauteed tofu with broccoli, snow peas carrots, mushroom, and bamboo shoots in a dark gravy

Sweet and Sour Combo
$16.45

Breaded fried chicken and pork with white onion, green pepper, and carrots in a sweet and sour sauce

Sesame
$15.59

Choice of meat in a sweet sesame sauce and garnsihed with broccoli

Hunan Twin 🌶️
$16.45

Strips of chicken and beef with green pepper, baby corn, mushroom, and broccoli in a spicy brown sauce

Amazing 🌶️
$15.59

Choice of meat with napa, carrots, waterchestnuts, baby corn, mushroom, and snow peas in a sweet and spicy brown sauce

Tangerine 🌶️
$15.59

Choice of meat in a spicy sweet tangerine sauce and garnished with broccoli

Happy Family
$16.45

A combination of beef, chicken, shrimp, and barbecue pork with carrots, napa, broccoli, snow peas, waterchestnuts, and mushroom in a brown sauce

Crispy Lovers Star
$17.25

Lightly fried jumbo shrimp and strips of white meat chicken in a spicy sauce garnished with broccoli and topped with candied walnuts

Black Pepper Chicken
$15.59
$15.59
Mongolian Triple
$16.45

Sliced beef, chicken, and pork sauteed with green and white onion in a brown sauce

Egg Foo Young
$11.45

Three egg patties with diced onion, mushroom, and beansprout

Tangy Treasure 🌶️
$16.45

A combination of beef, chicken, and shrimp, with baby corn, green pepper, and mushroom in a spicy brown sauce

Szechuan Two Kinds of Seafood 🌶️
$21.49

Jumbo shrimp and scallops with green pepper, string mushroom, waterchestnuts, and broccoli in a spicy garlic sauce

Dragon and Phoenix 🌶️
$17.25

Half of the entree is compromised of our signature General Tzo Chicken, while the other half is jumbo shrimp in a sweet chili sauce

Chicken with Vegetables
$9.99

Sliced chicken with carrots, napa, snow-peas, broccoli, baby corn, and mushroom in a light sauce

Empress Chicken 🌶️
$9.99

Breaded, fried chicken with carrots, napa, snow peas, broccoli, baby corn, and mushroom in a sweet spicy brown sauce

Chicken with Broccoli
$9.99

Sliced chicken , broccoli in a light sauce

Shrimp with Vegetables
$10.99

Shrimp with carrots, napa, baby corn, snowpeas, broccoli, and mushroom in a light sauce

Garlic Shrimp 🌶️
$10.99

Shrimp with green pepper, waterchestnuts, and chinese string mushroom in a dark spicy garlic sauce

Beef with Green Pepper
$10.75

Sliced beef with green pepper and white onion in a dark sauce

Beef with Vegetables
$10.75

Sliced beef with carrots, napa, broccoli, snow peas, baby corn, and mushroom in a dark sauce

Garlic Beef 🌶️
$10.75

Sliced beef with green pepper, waterchestnuts, and chinese string mushroom in a dark spicy garlic sauce

Homestyle Tofu
$8.45

Sauteed tofu with broccoli, snow peas carrots, mushroom, and bamboo shoots in a dark gravy

Pork with Vegetables
$10.20

Sliced pork with carrots, napa, broccoli, snow peas, baby corn, and mushroom in a dark sauce

Beef with Green Pepper
$10.75

Sliced beef with green pepper and white onion in a dark sauce

Beef with Vegetables
$10.75

Sliced beef with carrots, napa, broccoli, snow peas, baby corn, and mushroom in a dark sauce

Pork with Vegetables
$10.20

Sliced pork with carrots, napa, broccoli, snow peas, baby corn, and mushroom in a dark sauce

Garlic Pork 🌶️
$10.20

Sliced pork with green pepper, water chestnuts, and chinese string mushroom in a dark spicy garlic sauce

Sweet and Sour Pork
$10.20

Breaded fried pork with white onion, green pepper, and carrots in a sweet and sour sauce

Mongolian Pork
$10.20

Sliced pork with white onion and green onion in a dark sauce on top of fried rice noodles

Egg Drop Soup
$2.75
$2.75
House Special Soup
$11.20
$11.20
Empress Chicken 🌶️
$9.49

Breaded, fried chicken with carrots, napa, snow peas, broccoli, baby corn, and mushroom in a sweet spicy brown sauce

Chicken with Vegetables
$9.49

Sliced chicken with carrots, napa, snow-peas, broccoli, baby corn, and mushroom in a light sauce

Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea
$1.75
$1.75
Barbecue Beef Sticks
$7.95
$7.95
Shrimp with Vegetables
$10.99

Shrimp with carrots, napa, baby corn, snowpeas, broccoli, and mushroom in a light sauce

Shrimp and Chicken Combo
$10.99

Diced chicken and shrimp with diced carrots and diced celery in a dark sauce

Sweet and Sour Shrimp
$10.99

Breaded, fried shrimp, with carrots, green pepper, and white onion, in a sweet and sour sauce

Shrimp with Broccoli
$10.99

Shrimp with broccoli in a light sauce

Crush Orange Soda
$1.75
Diet Pepsi
$1.75
Cherry Pepsi
$1.75
Extra Sweet and Sour Sauce
$0.50
$2 Sauces
$2.00
Extra Hot Mustard
$0.25
Egg Foo Young
$10.95

Three egg patties with diced onion, mushroom, and beansprout

Tangerine 🌶️
$9.95

Choice of meat in a spicy sweet tangerine sauce and garnished with broccoli

Sweet and Sour Combo
$10.95

Fried chicken and pork with white onion, green pepper, and carrots in a sweet and sour sauce

Amazing 🌶️
$9.95

Choice of meat with napa, carrots, waterchestnuts, baby corn, mushroom, and snow peas in a sweet and spicy brown sauce

Sesame
$9.95

Choice of meat in a sweet sesame sauce and garnsihed with broccoli

Dragon and Phoenix 🌶️
$15.75

Half of the entree is compromised of our signature General Tzo Chicken, while the other half is jumbo shrimp in a sweet chili sauce

Mongolian Triple
$10.95

Sliced beef, chicken, and pork sauteed with green and white onion in a brown sauce

Hunan Twin 🌶️
$10.95

Strips of chicken and beef with green pepper, baby corn, mushroom, and broccoli in a spicy brown sauce

Black Pepper Chicken
$9.95
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm

3907 General Electric Road, Bloomington IL 61704

Chi Family Express - 3907 General Electric Road

orange starNo Reviews

