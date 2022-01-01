Go
Toast

Chiflez Pisco House

Come in and enjoy!!!

95-02 Roosevelt Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sopa De Mariscos$19.00
Lomo Saltado Peruano$22.00
Skirt steak sauteed with Pisco, tomato, onions and veal stock. Served over steak cut fries and white rice.
Caldo De Pata$16.00
Bandeja Pechuga Asada$18.00
Grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, plantains, salad & avocado
Morocho Small$3.50
Morocho Large$5.00
Encebollado Mixto$19.00
Trucha A La Plancha$22.00
Butterfly cut trout pan fried served with rice, avocado salad & green plantains
Bolon C/ Bistec Encebollado$17.00
Mash Green Bolon W/ Pork Rind$9.00
See full menu

Location

95-02 Roosevelt Ave

Flushing NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Adela's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Gran Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

vive la experiencia de nuestra deliciosa comida latinoamericana
thanks for supporting small businesses

El Gauchito

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Addictive Wine and Tapas Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston