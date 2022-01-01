Go
Chiguacle Sabor Ancestral

Chiguacle Sabor Ancestral de Mexico especializes in food from Southern Mexico primarily Puebla, Oaxaca, Michoacan and Yucatan. We are interpreters of some of the most savory recipes created 100's of years ago by our ancestral cooks which combines many local wholesome ingredients to create some of the most delicious food in the Mexican cuisine.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

8255 Sunland Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (702 reviews)

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

8255 Sunland Blvd

Sun Valley CA

Sunday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
