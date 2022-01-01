Go
Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom

Chihuahua Cerveza is an independently-owned, domestically brewed Mexican lager, inspired by the strong Mexican culture in Southern California. Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom is located on Balboa peninsula serving Premium Mexican cerveza and an extensive margarita menu. Our food is rooted in Mexican flavors and traditions, while also celebrating local and fresh ingredients.

TACOS

3107 Newport blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)

Popular Items

California burrito$12.00
One of our most popular dishes!
Burrito stuffed with french fries, rice, guac, baja sauce, carne asada, cheese and pico de gallo
Al Pastor Taco$5.50
Pork marinated with chipotle and pineapple grilled to perfection topped with onions, cilantro on a corn tortilla
Carnitas Taco$5.50
Slow cooked carnitas pork, pulled apart and served in a corn tortilla topped with onions cilantro.
Chips Bag$1.00
Carne Asada Taco$5.50
Our house marinated asada with jalapenos, onion, cilantro -served in a corn tortilla served with lime
Shrimp Taco$6.50
Cilantro lime marinated shrimp grilled and served in a corn tortilla with cabbage slaw, vegan baja dressing, and cilantro.
Pollo Asado Taco$5.50
Grilled pollo, marinated in classic seasonings topped with red onion and cilantro served in a corn tortilla with chips and lime.
Surfer burrito$14.00
Surf n Turf Cali burrito
Fries, guac, baja sauce, cilantro lime shrimp, rice, pico de gallo, + cheese
Mahi Mahi Taco$6.50
Blackened and grilled mahi mahi, avocado salsa, cabbage slaw, vegan baja dressing, & cilantro served on a corn tortilla with lime and chips.
Guacamole$6.00
Fresh handmade guac topped with pico de gallo and tajin.
3107 Newport blvd

Newport Beach CA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
