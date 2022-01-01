Go
Chikn - Oakland

Damn Hot Chikn. All natural, hormone & antibiotic free chicken. Cooked in 100% peanut oil & prepared to you choice of heat!

3712 Forbes Ave

Popular Items

Mac n Cheese$3.25
Tenders
Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, served with Southern Comeback Dipping Sauce & Fresh Dill Pickles (Basket of 3 or 5)
Crinkle Cut Fries$2.25
Chikn Nugs$9.50
Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Nuggets, served with Southern Comeback Dipping Sauce & Fresh Dill Pickles (Basket of 10)
Fresh Baked Cookie$2.25
Sandwich$10.75
Nashville Style Crispy Chicken Breast, Fresh Dill Pickles, Tangy Coleslaw, Southern Comeback Sauce, Oven-Fresh Brioche Bun
MacDaddy$12.50
Nashville Style Fried Chicken Breast, Southern Comeback Sauce, and Homemade Mac n Cheese on a Fresh Brioche Bun
Nashville Hot Fries$9.50
Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, Crinkle-Cut Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Red Peppers
Chikn & Waffles$9.25
Homemade Waffles served with Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, topped with Creamy Honey Butter & Maple Syrup
Location

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
