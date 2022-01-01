Chika - Mill Valley

Jaranita | SF2BAY

The team behind San Francisco’s high-end waterfront Peruvian restaurant, La Mar Cebicheria Peruana, launched Jaranita in early 2021 with a focus on rotisserie chicken. The menu centers around a charcoal grill, where heirloom and pasture-raised chickens are cooked. Other menu highlights include Empanadas, Churrasco Jarana and Arroz con Mariscos.

