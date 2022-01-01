Go
Chika - Mill Valley

Hola Chika A little bit of nice, with an extra bit of spice. Mama Chika’s flame-roasted birds have a flavor like you’ve never experienced.

800 Redwood Highway #801, Strawberry Village

Popular Items

Chika Plate$18.00
½ Chika Rotisserie Chicken, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, and Flour Tortilla.
Chika Burrito$15.00
Cilantro rice or quinoa, black or pinto beans, salsa roja or creamy spicy morita, Chika rotisserie chicken, corn kernels, queso, radish, slaw, red onion, crema
Chika Bowl$16.00
Cilantro Rice or Quinoa, Chika Rotisserie Chicken, Salsa Roja or Creamy Spicy Morita, Black or Pinto Beans, Fried Kale, Corn Kernels, Pickled Radish, and Slaw
Mill Valley CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
