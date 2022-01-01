Chikarashi
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
227 Canal St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
227 Canal St
New York NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Seamore's
Delivering seafood shack favorites with a modern twist and great vibes - from shore to door.
Hours:
Tues | 4pm - 9pm
Wed - Sat | 12pm - 9pm
Sun | 12pm - 5pm
Delivering in Manhattan
Order online @ seamores.com
Weekday Happy Hour 3pm-6pm
Weekend Brunch Saturday & Sunday
Champers Social Club
Come in and enjoy!
Le Botaniste
Le Botaniste is a plant-based organic food & Wine bar that makes eating vegetables easier, more convenient and more enjoyable than ever. They serve delicious, pure, plant-powered organic meals, good for your body and the planet.
Two Hands
Come in and enjoy!