Go
Toast

CHIKO - Dupont

Come in and enjoy!

2029 P st NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pork and Kimchi Potstickers$10.00
Sesame Dipping Sauce
Orange-ish Chicken$19.00
Candied Mandarins, Crispy Garlic, CHIKO Salt Blend, Steamed Rice.
Half - A - Cado Salad$10.00
Citrus Soy, Breakfast Radish, Crunchy Almond Slivers
Double-Fried Chicken Wings$13.00
Spicy Soy Glazed or Dry Spiced
Wok Blistered Green Beans$10.00
Toasted Sesame Oil, Garlic Ssamjang
Spicy Bulgogi Stir Fry$19.00
Chewy rice cakes, gochujang, shiitakes.
Smashed Salmon$18.00
Black Bean Butter, Wild Mushrooms, House Ponzu, Steamed Rice.
The Chicken + The Egg Fried Rice$17.00
Confit Chicken, Bacon
Lunch Combinations$18.00
Your choice of snack, starter, and entree. Lock it up with a drink or dessert!
Cumin Lamb Stir Fry$19.00
Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots
See full menu

Location

2029 P st NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chef Geoff's

No reviews yet

Great Food, Libation & Merriment!

Banana Leaves

No reviews yet

The Most Authentic Asian Cuisine In Town

Upper West Side Cafe

No reviews yet

Upper West Side Café is a modern and energetic café embedded in the heart of Squash on Fire, overlooking M Street. A gathering place which provides live viewing of a High Paced social urban sport, the Mediterranean influenced menu offers seasonal dishes to be enjoyed every day.

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston