Chiko Shirlington

From Chefs Scott Drewno and Danny Lee.

4040 Campbell Avenue

Popular Items

House Fried Rice$17.00
Char Sui Pork Belly, Butternut Squash, Sweet & Sour Cippolini.
Pork & Kimchi Potstickers$10.00
Sesame Dipping Sauce.
Orange-ish Chicken$19.00
Candied Pepper & Mandarins, Crispy Garlic, ChiKo Salt, Steamed Rice.
Smashed Salmon$18.00
Black Bean Butter, Wild Mushrooms, Steamed Rice.
Soy Glazed Brisket$19.00
Soy Brined Soft Egg, Furikake Butter, Pickled Peppers, Steamed Rice.
Spicy Bulgogi Stir Fry$19.00
Chewy Rice Cakes, Marinated Ribeye, Gochujang, Shiitakes.
Wok Blistered Green Beans$10.00
Toasted Sesame Oil, Crispy Garlic, Ssamjang.
Cumin Lamb Stir Fry$19.00
Spicy Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots, Blistered Mushrooms.
Crispy Chicken Springrolls$10.00
Chinese Hot Mustard.
4040 Campbell Avenue

Arlington VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
