Go
Toast

Chilango

Fresh Ingredients + Tasty Fillings +Flavorful Salsas

8944 Columbia Rd • $

Avg 5 (118 reviews)

Popular Items

pork belly taco$3.65
seared pork belly +pineapple +pickled red onion +avocado-tomatillo salsa
flank steak taco$3.65
Angus steak +grilled onion +queso fresco +salsa verde
chips + salsa$3.95
Chips and salsas all made in house daily; includes chips.
Guacamole & Chips$6.00
Fresh from whole avocado; includes chips.
chicken quesadilla$9.50
choice of tinga or grilled marinated chicken +pico +choice of side
steak toreados taco$3.65
Angus steak + chili toreado +onion +cilantro VERY SPICY
*** spicy sauce contains gluten ***
SAME TACO BOX (3)$8.95
*** order 3 of the same tacos per box. choice of corn, flour or bowl with lettuce base.
Queso & Chips$6.00
Choose regular, spicy or with chorizo; includes chips.
chicken al carbón taco$3.25
marinated flame grilled amish chicken breast +avocado smash+pico +cilantro
cochinita pibil taco$3.25
Shredded citrus braised pork +cabbage slaw +pickled red onion +Chilango sauce (spicy)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Toilets
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8944 Columbia Rd

Loveland OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chilango Fresh Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bucks Tavern

No reviews yet

Your favorite neighborhood hangout.
Friendly familiar faces serving quality pub fare and exceptional beverages.
From our family to yours, Cheers!

Brewriver at Sonder Brewing

No reviews yet

GastroPub scratch kitchen with a little New Orleans influence. We believe catsup should be made from scratch and pickles should be brined in house! All our food is made to order. It may take a bit longer, but we think our guests are worth it!

Phoenician Taverna

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston