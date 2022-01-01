Go
Toast

Chilango Fresh Catering

Come in and enjoy!

8944 COLUMBIA RD SUITE 1

No reviews yet

Popular Items

michoacán 'dilla$6.95
Pastured free range scrambled eggs w/ fresh avocado, pico de gallo closed off with finely shredded cheddar cheese. Includes choice of side house-made aioli.
12oz fresh squeezed orange juice$4.00
cuenco$6.95
house cut potatoes, fresh pico de gallo, queso fresco, finely shredded cheddar cheese , freshly cracked and scrambled eggs.
See full menu

Location

8944 COLUMBIA RD SUITE 1

LOVELAND OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chilango

No reviews yet

Fresh Ingredients + Tasty Fillings +Flavorful Salsas

Bucks Tavern

No reviews yet

Your favorite neighborhood hangout.
Friendly familiar faces serving quality pub fare and exceptional beverages.
From our family to yours, Cheers!

Brewriver at Sonder Brewing

No reviews yet

GastroPub scratch kitchen with a little New Orleans influence. We believe catsup should be made from scratch and pickles should be brined in house! All our food is made to order. It may take a bit longer, but we think our guests are worth it!

Phoenician Taverna

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston