Chilaquiles Factory

Come on in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130 • $$

Avg 4.2 (182 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegan tacos pastor (3)$9.99
3 taquitos made with soy marinaded with adobo and pineapple topped with cilantro and onion
Tex-Mex Combo Plate$12.99
Served with rice and your choice beans (refried, black or charro style). guacamole, salad and small chile con queso.
Choose two of the next items to create your own plate.
Reg Chile Con Queso$6.99
Vegan nachos$11.99
credo's queso, your choice of beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and pickled jalapeno.
Chilaquiles Divorciados$11.99
Our famous chilaquiles verdes and chilaquiles with chipotle sauce topped with 2 eggs cooked any style.
Vegan Quesadilla$8.99
Filled with vegan cheese, black beans, corn, spinach, and mushrooms. Vegan sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo on the side
Vegan street corn$4.99
Corn, cashew sour cream, powder chipotle, and vegan parmesan
Flautas (V)$12.99
Four deep-fried potatoes flautas. Served
with your choice of beans, white rice, lettuce tomatoes,
guacamole and cashew sour cream
Vegan Tamale$3.00
Loaded Fries$10.00
French Fries topped with credo queso, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130

Cedar Park TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
