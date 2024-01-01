Go
A map showing the location of Chila's Papas y Aguas - 2690 Lee StreetView gallery

Chila's Papas y Aguas - 2690 Lee Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

115 Dawson Drive

Camarillo, CA 93012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

115 Dawson Drive, Camarillo CA 93012

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fresh Curry Chefs
orange starNo Reviews
33 N. Lewis Rd Camarillo, CA 93012
View restaurantnext
Tony's Pizza Bros - 31 N Lewis Rd
orange starNo Reviews
31 N Lewis Rd Camarillo, CA 93010
View restaurantnext
Tree Lounge Coffee - 2364 Ventura Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2364 Ventura Blvd Camarillo, CA 93010
View restaurantnext
Azafran - 2344 Ventura Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2344 Ventura Blvd Camarillo, CA 93010
View restaurantnext
BLVD BRGR CO.
orange star4.4 • 2,208
2145 VENTURA BLVD CAMARILLO, CA 93010
View restaurantnext
Twenty88
orange star4.3 • 1,545
2088 Ventura Blvd Camarillo, CA 93010
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Camarillo

BLVD BRGR CO.
orange star4.4 • 2,208
2145 VENTURA BLVD CAMARILLO, CA 93010
View restaurantnext
Waypoint Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,833
325 Durley Ave Camarillo, CA 93010
View restaurantnext
Twenty88
orange star4.3 • 1,545
2088 Ventura Blvd Camarillo, CA 93010
View restaurantnext
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
orange star4.2 • 1,417
4972 Verdugo Way Camarillo, CA 93012
View restaurantnext
Ottavio's Italian Restaurant - Camarillo
orange star4.1 • 796
1620 Ventura Blvd Camarillo, CA 93010
View restaurantnext
Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
orange star4.5 • 762
2500 Las Posas Rd Camarillo, CA 93010
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Camarillo

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Ventura

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Calabasas

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Chila's Papas y Aguas - 2690 Lee Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston