Childers Eatery
We are constantly revising our menu to offer tried-and-true classics, new twists on old breakfast and lunch favorites and trendy creative new dishes. From the classics to new trends, we offer everything you love – and the new dishes you’ll start to crave.
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5
Popular Items
Location
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5
Peoria IL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
Cyd’s in the Park gives the Peoria area a unique + delicious food experience. This modern day, multi-option gourmet storefront meets full service restaurant + bar, caters to the Central Illinois community who care about fast, fresh food.
Located in Donovan Park, Cyd’s Star Bar + Grill proudly creates your dream made-to-order grilled sandwiches + burgers, fresh + healthy salads, house-made soups + cafe plates for an extra special touch. Join us for lunch, dinner, and dessert in our unique restaurant, or on the patio for al fresca dining in Donovan Park. Our Star Bar is a lovely way to spend some time with a delicious beer, crafted cocktail, and some bar snacks. The Beer Garden invites you to settle in under the pine trees in the park. It’s a place meant for relaxing gatherings and casual fun, perfect for savoring a cold one after enjoying the many activities at Donovan Park.
Cyd's in the Park - downstairs Take Away Market
Cyd’s in the Park very own Take Away Market for great, casual food packed picnic style, to enjoy on our patio, out in Donovan Park or wherever you’re heading. Party trays and Catering available as well!
The Noshery
The Noshery at Keller Station is a unique eatery featuring five different dining experiences and a bar all under one roof. Get a fresh deli sandwich, New York style pizza, gourmet grilled cheese, ramen noodle bowls, Mexican street tacos, and your favorite cocktail...at The Noshery at Keller Station.
The Spotted Cow
Come in and enjoy!