Go
Toast

Childers Eatery

We are constantly revising our menu to offer tried-and-true classics, new twists on old breakfast and lunch favorites and trendy creative new dishes. From the classics to new trends, we offer everything you love – and the new dishes you’ll start to crave.

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

3312 N University St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1186 reviews)

Popular Items

Denver Omelet - English Muffin$10.99
Cure 81 ham, pepper medley, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns.
Breakfast Burrito$11.49
Herb grilled chicken, chorizo, potatoes, scrambled eggs, black bean spread, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, tomato basil flour tortilla. Served with hash browns, fire roasted salsa & sour cream.
Breakfast Shrimp & Grits$13.99
White cheddar grits, shrimp, poached eggs, andouille sausage, chipotle tomato cream gravy, roasted corn, grilled peppers & caramelized onions, kale, shaved parmesan.
Biscuits & Gravy - Half$5.99
House made cheddar biscuits, sausage gravy, fresh chives.
Skillet Breakfast$11.49
Sautéed Cure 81 ham, bacon, sausage, pepper medley, caramelized onions, Roma tomatoes, Cremini mushrooms, eggs, American cheese, homemade sausage gravy, hash browns.
Biscuits & Gravy - Full$8.99
House made cheddar biscuits, sausage gravy, fresh chives.
Vegetarian Omelet - English Muffin$12.99
Spinach, caramelized onions, cremini mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, butternut squash, sweet pepper medley, roasted garlic, white truffle oil, goat cheese. Served with hash browns.
Buttermilk Biscuit$2.49
Smoked Bacon$3.49
Hash Browns$2.49
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3312 N University St

Peoria IL

Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rumbergers Wings

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Spotted Cow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated since 2009. Fresh ingredients, great selection, fun atmosphere. The legend lives on!

The Jerk Hut

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy some Authentic Caribbean Cuisine!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston