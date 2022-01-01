Childers Eatery
We are constantly revising our menu to offer tried-and-true classics, new twists on old breakfast and lunch favorites and trendy creative new dishes. From the classics to new trends, we offer everything you love – and the new dishes you’ll start to crave.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
3312 N University St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3312 N University St
Peoria IL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rumbergers Wings
Come on in and enjoy!
The Spotted Cow
Come in and enjoy!
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill
Locally owned and operated since 2009. Fresh ingredients, great selection, fun atmosphere. The legend lives on!
The Jerk Hut
Come in and enjoy some Authentic Caribbean Cuisine!