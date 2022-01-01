Go
Childers Eatery

We are constantly revising our menu to offer tried-and-true classics, new twists on old breakfast and lunch favorites and trendy creative new dishes. From the classics to new trends, we offer everything you love – and the new dishes you’ll start to crave.

FRENCH FRIES

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260

Avg 3 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

Two Pancakes$2.49
Breakfast Burrito$11.49
Herb grilled chicken, chorizo, potatoes, scrambled eggs, black bean spread, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, tomato basil flour tortilla. Served with hash browns, fire roasted salsa & sour cream.
Kennebec French Fries$2.49
Biscuits & Gravy - Full$8.99
House made cheddar biscuits, sausage gravy, fresh chives.
Chilaquiles Verdes$11.49
Cheddar chili dusted tortilla chips, fire roasted salsa verde, herb grilled chicken, chorizo, black beans, sunny side eggs, creme, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado.
Superfood Salad$12.49
Oven roasted beets & butternut squash, candied pecans, toasted pumpkin seeds, red onions, sun dried cranberries, avocado, goat cheese, superfood salad mix, organic tri-color quinoa, pomegranate cranberry vinaigrette.
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Tacos$10.49
Herb grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, julienned poblano & red peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, ancho chipotle superfood slaw. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
Smoked Bacon$3.49
Hash Browns$2.49
Biscuits & Gravy - Half$5.99
House made cheddar biscuits, sausage gravy, fresh chives.
Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260

Peoria IL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

