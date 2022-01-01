Chile Verde Cafe
For more than 25 years, Chile Verde Cafe has been dedicated to brining the flavor of "The Land Of Enchantement" to Central Ohio. This cuisine takes extraordinary people, passion and effort to create. Our authentic recipes blend the rich history of Native American, Spanish and Anglo traditions, and are made with the freshest ingredients available, including chiles that we fly in weekly from New Mexico and meats that we slow marinate every day. From our family in Albuquerque, Espanola and Columbus, to yours, we thank you for joining us.
BURRITOS • TACOS
1522 Gemini Place • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1522 Gemini Place
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Royce
Come in and enjoy!
Levant: Elevated Mediterranean Eatery
An elevated Mediterranean eatery offering fresh bowls, pitas, wraps and salads full of flavor.
Roosters
A Fun, Casual Joint!
Atlas Tavern
Enjoy great tavern food!