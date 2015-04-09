Chill Grill 2 - 1001 Fairway Dr
Open today 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location
1001 Fairway Dr, Wilkes-Barre PA 18702
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Red Leaf Salad Company: Wilkes-Barre
No Reviews
413 Arena Hub Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA 18702
View restaurant
La Tolteca Wilkes Barre - La tolteca wilkes Barre Inc
No Reviews
200 Mundy St Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
View restaurant
Chill Grill - 100 N Pennsylvania Ave, Suite A,
No Reviews
100 N Pennsylvania Ave, Suite A, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
View restaurant