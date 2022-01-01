Go
Chill-N Nitrogen Pinecrest

8271 SW 124 ST

Popular Items

Tought Cookie$14.90
A Quart of Biscotti Ice Cream with Caramel Swirls and Cookie Dough Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
Black Tie Affair$14.90
A Quart of Vanilla Ice Cream with Fudge Swirls and Oreo Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
Low-Fat Yogurt$4.95
Frozen yogurt is an ice cream alternative that uses cultured yogurt instead of milk or cream as the main dairy ingredients. Using a yogurt base allows customers to enjoy all of the goodness that yogurt has to offer in a thick, creamy dessert. Calorie and sugar content is about the same as our ice cream, but the fat content is reduced.
Coconut Milk$5.45
Our delicious, vegan Coconut Milk Base with your choice of Flavor and Mix-N's a la carte.
Nutella Palooza$14.90
A Quart of Nutella Ice Cream with Nutella Mix-N. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
Ice Cream$4.95
Our traditional slow-churned ice cream Base with your choice of Flavor and Mix-N's a la carte.
Almond Milk$5.45
Our almond milk base offers our vegan friends the opportunity to indulge in a tasty bowl of ice cream creating totally delicious and completely dairy-free ice cream.
Sorbet$4.95
Our fresh Sorbet Base and your choice of Mix-N's a la carte for any size.
Oat Milk$5.45
Our oat milk base offers our vegan friends the opportunity to indulge in a tasty bowl of ice cream creating a totally delicious and completely dairy-free ice cream.
Location

8271 SW 124 ST

Pinecrest FL

Sunday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
