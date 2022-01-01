Go
Toast

Chill Tea and Coffee

Every cup is hand-crafted and freshly brewed upon order.
We also have our premium loose leaf teas to enjoy. You'll also want to try our Chill Teas which is our fruity iced teas crafted to quench your thirst.
We have a variety of Specialty Drinks to satisfy every craving. From our super popular Hella Dirty Chai to our Mexican Mocha and High 5.
Last but not least, our delicious fresh baked pastries make the perfect pairing!
We stay true to our Mission which is to provide a place for our community to enjoy, relax and create. You will always be greeted with a smile. When you visit you will feel the passion of our love for coffee, tea and pastries!

2545 Sand Creek Rd Suite 100 • $

Avg 4.9 (497 reviews)

Popular Items

Mexican Mocha$4.50
Creamy & Sweet with Chocolatey & Caramely Feels
Original Ube Bars$4.50
Chai$4.00
Original Creamy and Sweet Chai
Hella Dirty Chai$5.00
Original Chai Dirty with Hella more Coffee
Spiced Chai$4.00
Spiced Chai - Non Dairy
Guava Chiller$5.75
(All Chillers are Caffeine Free)
Chill Coffee$5.00
Pour Over Coffee over Ice
Dirty Chai$4.50
Original Chai Dirty with Coffee
Spiced Hella Dirty Chai$5.00
Spiced Chai - Non Dairy, Dirty with Hella more Coffee
Fruity Chill Tea (choose flavor)$5.00
Shaken Teas using a sweetened Fruit Puree
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2545 Sand Creek Rd Suite 100

Brentwood CA

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0319

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

22 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Wence House California Cuisine

No reviews yet

California Cuisine offers high quality gourmet food in all Contra Costa County with a relaxed atmosphere that the whole family will enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston