Chill Tea and Coffee

Every cup is hand-crafted and freshly brewed upon order.
We also have our premium loose leaf teas to enjoy. You'll also want to try our Chill Teas which is our fruity iced teas crafted to quench your thirst.
We have a variety of Specialty Drinks to satisfy every craving. From our super popular Hella Dirty Chai to our Mexican Mocha and High 5.
Last but not least, our delicious fresh baked pastries make the perfect pairing!
We stay true to our Mission which is to provide a place for our community to enjoy, relax and create. You will always be greeted with a smile. When you visit you will feel the passion of our love for coffee, tea and pastries!

Popular Items

M&M Cookie$4.00
Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.25
Easter Egg Cookie (half dipped Chocolate)$4.25
Poppyseed Muffin$3.75
Chocolate Bundt Cake$4.75
Vanilla Pound Cake$4.75
Ube Pop Tart$5.00
Pesto Croissant$6.25
Pineapple Coconut Muffin$3.75
Peanut Butter Cookie$4.00
Location

60 Eagle Rock Way Suite A

Brentwood CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Chill Tea and Coffee

