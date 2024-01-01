Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Chillicothe

Chillicothe restaurants
Chillicothe restaurants that serve chicken salad

Blondie & Brew-Latte Cafe

36 West Water Street, Chillicothe

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Taco Salad$10.00
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole inside a flour shell *GF available
B.B.Q. Chicken Salad$11.00
spring mix blend, grilled chicken, cheese blend, tomato, onion, black beans, barbecue drizzle, with ranch dressing
Chicken Salad Croissant$8.50
cranberry pecan chicken salad, swiss cheese, greens, tomato, onion, on a toasted croissant
The Lunch Box - 24 E Water St

24 E Water St, Chillicothe

TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$9.50
