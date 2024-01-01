Chicken salad in Chillicothe
Blondie & Brew-Latte Cafe
36 West Water Street, Chillicothe
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$10.00
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole inside a flour shell *GF available
|B.B.Q. Chicken Salad
|$11.00
spring mix blend, grilled chicken, cheese blend, tomato, onion, black beans, barbecue drizzle, with ranch dressing
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$8.50
cranberry pecan chicken salad, swiss cheese, greens, tomato, onion, on a toasted croissant