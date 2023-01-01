Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Chillicothe

Chillicothe restaurants
Chillicothe restaurants that serve cookies

Blondie & Brew-Latte Cafe

36 West Water Street, Chillicothe

Cookie decorating Kit$16.00
8 plain sugar cookies with 3 colors of icing and sprinkle toppings
Keto Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake *GF$8.00
-cream cheese, sour cream, almond flour, butter, eggs. coconut flour, molasses, unflavored gelatin, vanilla, salt, crisco.
- 12g carbs
-12g protein
-42g fat
-4.5 Fiber
-3g Sugar
Sugar Cookie$4.00
locally made and seasonal decorated cookies
Fifty West - Chillicothe

1 N Paint Street, Chillicothe

Cookies & Cream Shake$0.00
Kids and Regular Sizes Available
Head Start Breakfast Stout 8.0% ABV (Crowler)$9.00
This Breakfast Stout was brewed with malts that lend roast, chocolate, and caramel notes before being conditioned on maple, vanilla, and a touch of cinnamon.
