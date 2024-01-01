Pretzels in Chillicothe
Chillicothe restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Fifty West - Chillicothe
Fifty West - Chillicothe
1 N Paint Street, Chillicothe
|Pretzel Bites
|$10.00
Salted Mini Pretzel Bites served with Pimento Cheese and House Mustard
More about The Lunch Box - 24 E Water St
The Lunch Box - 24 E Water St
24 E Water St, Chillicothe
|TURKEY PRETZEL
|$8.50
TURKEY, HAM, BACON AND SWISS CHEESE TOASTED ON A FRESH PRETZEL BUN AND TOPPED WITH MAYO, LETTUCE AND TOMATO
|HAM & CHEESE PRETZEL
|$8.00
HAM AND PROVOLONE CHEESE TOASTED ON A FRESH PRETZEL BUN TOPPED WITH MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND ONION.