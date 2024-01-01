Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Chillicothe

Chillicothe restaurants
Chillicothe restaurants that serve pretzels

Fifty West - Chillicothe

1 N Paint Street, Chillicothe

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Bites$10.00
Salted Mini Pretzel Bites served with Pimento Cheese and House Mustard
The Lunch Box - 24 E Water St

24 E Water St, Chillicothe

TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY PRETZEL$8.50
TURKEY, HAM, BACON AND SWISS CHEESE TOASTED ON A FRESH PRETZEL BUN AND TOPPED WITH MAYO, LETTUCE AND TOMATO
HAM & CHEESE PRETZEL$8.00
HAM AND PROVOLONE CHEESE TOASTED ON A FRESH PRETZEL BUN TOPPED WITH MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND ONION.
