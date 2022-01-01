Chillin’ On the Rez
Chillin on the Rez - home of the Original New Orleans Snoball and Homemade Ice Cream
111 Spann Drive
Popular Items
Location
111 Spann Drive
Brandon MS
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Penns - Reservoir
Come in and enjoy!
Willy B's Steakhouse
Hometown folks with homemade flavor!
Super Shakes of Reservoir Brandon
Come in and enjoy!
Shaggy's
Come in and Enjoy!