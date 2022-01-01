Go
Chilly Water Brewing Company

Brewery/American Fare

719 Virginia Ave,Ste 105

Popular Items

Seasoned Fries$5.00
Seitan Wings (Half)$10.00
3 Carrots Seitan Strips Fried in Our Vegan Only Fryer and Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce.
(Note: Buffalo Blue is our only non-vegan wing sauce. It is vegetarian.)
Vegetable Buddy Club$14.00
Homemade Hummus, Heirloom Tomato, Mixed Greens, Escabeche, Vegan Herbie Aioli, Avocado
General Tso's Fried Chicken Sando$15.00
Honey Buttermilk Brined Thighs Spun in Tso's Sauce, Topped with Ginger Carrot Sesame Lime Slaw, & Candied Fresno Chiles, Sambal Aioli, on a Brioche Bun
Chicken Wings (Full)$16.00
Mexcellent Fries$12.00
House Seasoned Fries Smothered in Built to Last Queso, Cilantro, Baja Crema, Jalapeño Salsa, Nueske’s Bacon, and Guacamole
Double Burger$14.00
Two Munsee Meat Beef Smashed Patties, Gouda Jack, Carmelized Onion, Beanie's Secret Sauce, on Brioche
Broccoli Salad$3.00
Housemade Picnic Style Broccoli Salad with Golden Raisins, Pepitas, and Red Onion, in Creamy Herb Dressing
Mr. Turkey Pants$13.00
River Bear Smoked Turkey, Dijonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Cheese, on Scholar's Inn Sourdough
Seitan Wings (Full)$16.00
Location

719 Virginia Ave,Ste 105

Indianapolis IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
