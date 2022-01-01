Chillz bar and Grill
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
5052 Old National Hwy
College Park, GA 30349
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
5052 Old National Hwy, College Park GA 30349
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Jamerican Bar & Grill
The Best of Both Worlds!
Kelz Kitchen - South
Coastal Carolina Seafood with southern sides
VIP Wings Deli and Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Get Fruity Cafe
We Make Healthy Taste Good! 🍑
FRESH Smoothies, Salads, Wraps and Patties
College Park | Old National | Catering
Order Online or on UberEats | GrubHub | DoorDash
MyGetFruity.com