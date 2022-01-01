Go
Chilmark General Store

Good Simple Food.

PIZZA

7 State Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (315 reviews)

Popular Items

SALAD GREEK$11.95
Romaine, cucumber, red peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, chickpeas, tomatoes, house vinaigrette
(contains dairy)
CAPRESE BAGUETTE SANDWICH$9.95
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil and pesto on a baguette
ROAD RACE BAGUETTE SANDWICH (contains nuts)$11.50
Our signature Road Race sandwich on a baguette: roasted chicken (hormone and antibiotic-free), avocado, arugula, romesco sauce, basil, mayo
(CONTAINS ALMONDS)
LG Iced Coffee$4.25
Speedwell Coffee. Add your fixings in-store.
SALAD ASIAN CHICKEN$12.95
Romaine, sliced cabbage, roasted chicken breast, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, thai peanut dressing
(contains peanuts and soy)
TURKEY PESTO BAGUETTE SANDWICH$10.95
Turkey, fresh mozzarella, pesto (nut-free), and arugula on a baguette
LG Classic$20.95
Pepperoni Slice$4.95
Cheese Slice$3.95
SALAD KALE$10.95
Our signature dressed kale salad: kale, shaved parmesan cheese, almonds, raisins, tuscan vinaigrette
(contains dairy and almonds)
Attributes and Amenities

Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

7 State Road

Chilmark MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:16 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:16 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:16 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:16 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:00 pm
