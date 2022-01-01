Chilmark restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilmark Tavern image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Chilmark Tavern

9 State Road, Chilmark

Avg 4.8 (101 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Halibut$39.00
Pan roasted Atlantic halibut, seasonal green veggies, white wine - vermouth aqua pazza
Vegetarian Pasta$36.00
house made and rolled pasta, MVM mushrooms, wild mushroom duxcelles, pecorino cream, herbs
Half-Chicken (Poulet Frites)$35.00
half of a brined + roasted green circle farm chicken, fries, sauce provencale
More about Chilmark Tavern
Chilmark General Store image

PIZZA

Chilmark General Store

7 State Road, Chilmark

Avg 4.4 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$14.95
Romaine, sliced cabbage, roasted chicken breast, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, thai peanut dressing
(contains peanuts and soy)
NORTH END$14.95
sopressata, smoked ham, fresh mozzarella, pesto, arugula, tomato, onions, hot peppers, oil & vinegar on a sub roll
EGG AND CHEESE SANDWICH$7.95
Cage-free eggs, cheddar cheese, tomato and arugula on a toasted OMG English muffin
More about Chilmark General Store
The Aquinnah Shop Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

The Aquinnah Shop Restaurant

27 Aquinnah Cir, Aquinnah

Avg 4.6 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Burger$15.00
Fried fillet of fresh fish of the day on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, and lemon on the side
Allergens: Fish, Gluten, egg (tartar sauce)
Lobster Roll & Fries$35.00
4oz. of lobster mixed with mayo and lemon juice, lettuce, in a brioche roll, served with fries
Allergens: Shellfish, Seafood, egg (mayo), gluten, dairy.
Fish & Chips$26.00
Fried fish of the day, served with fries, cole slaw, lemon, and tartar sauce.
Allergens: Gluten, Fish, Egg (tartar sauce & cole slaw)
More about The Aquinnah Shop Restaurant
Orange Peel Bakery Cafe image

 

Orange Peel Bakery Cafe

33 Aquinnah Circle, Aquinnah

No reviews yet
More about Orange Peel Bakery Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chilmark

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

