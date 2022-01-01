Chilmark restaurants you'll love
Chilmark's top cuisines
Must-try Chilmark restaurants
More about Chilmark Tavern
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Chilmark Tavern
9 State Road, Chilmark
|Popular items
|Halibut
|$39.00
Pan roasted Atlantic halibut, seasonal green veggies, white wine - vermouth aqua pazza
|Vegetarian Pasta
|$36.00
house made and rolled pasta, MVM mushrooms, wild mushroom duxcelles, pecorino cream, herbs
|Half-Chicken (Poulet Frites)
|$35.00
half of a brined + roasted green circle farm chicken, fries, sauce provencale
More about Chilmark General Store
PIZZA
Chilmark General Store
7 State Road, Chilmark
|Popular items
|ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.95
Romaine, sliced cabbage, roasted chicken breast, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, thai peanut dressing
(contains peanuts and soy)
|NORTH END
|$14.95
sopressata, smoked ham, fresh mozzarella, pesto, arugula, tomato, onions, hot peppers, oil & vinegar on a sub roll
|EGG AND CHEESE SANDWICH
|$7.95
Cage-free eggs, cheddar cheese, tomato and arugula on a toasted OMG English muffin
More about The Aquinnah Shop Restaurant
SEAFOOD
The Aquinnah Shop Restaurant
27 Aquinnah Cir, Aquinnah
|Popular items
|Fish Burger
|$15.00
Fried fillet of fresh fish of the day on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, and lemon on the side
Allergens: Fish, Gluten, egg (tartar sauce)
|Lobster Roll & Fries
|$35.00
4oz. of lobster mixed with mayo and lemon juice, lettuce, in a brioche roll, served with fries
Allergens: Shellfish, Seafood, egg (mayo), gluten, dairy.
|Fish & Chips
|$26.00
Fried fish of the day, served with fries, cole slaw, lemon, and tartar sauce.
Allergens: Gluten, Fish, Egg (tartar sauce & cole slaw)
More about Orange Peel Bakery Cafe
Orange Peel Bakery Cafe
33 Aquinnah Circle, Aquinnah