Salmon in Chilmark
Chilmark restaurants that serve salmon
The Homeport Restaurant and Oyster Bar
512 North Road, Menemsha
|Wild Salmon
|$45.00
Persian Cucumbers, Butter Beans, Tarragon & Champagne Dijon Vinaigrette
PIZZA
Chilmark General Store
7 State Road, Chilmark
|SALMON SRIRACHA
|$16.95
Kvaroy Arctic sustainably raised roasted salmon, cabbage slaw, pickled carrots and onions, scallions, cilantro, spicy sriracha mayo on a sub roll
|ROASTED SALMON 6 0Z PORTION
|$13.95
Kvaroy Arctic sustainably raised salmon roasted with lemon, thyme, olive oil, salt and pepper, 5-6 ounce piece