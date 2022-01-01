Salmon in Chilmark

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Homeport Restaurant and Oyster Bar

512 North Road, Menemsha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wild Salmon$45.00
Persian Cucumbers, Butter Beans, Tarragon & Champagne Dijon Vinaigrette
More about The Homeport Restaurant and Oyster Bar
Item pic

PIZZA

Chilmark General Store

7 State Road, Chilmark

Avg 4.4 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SALMON SRIRACHA$16.95
Kvaroy Arctic sustainably raised roasted salmon, cabbage slaw, pickled carrots and onions, scallions, cilantro, spicy sriracha mayo on a sub roll
ROASTED SALMON 6 0Z PORTION$13.95
Kvaroy Arctic sustainably raised salmon roasted with lemon, thyme, olive oil, salt and pepper, 5-6 ounce piece
More about Chilmark General Store

