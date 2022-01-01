Go
Toast

Chilo's Greenwood

Located in Greenwood, Brooklyn, Chilo’s offers contemporary cocktails and frozen drinks in an industrial art-deco bar. In the backyard, Chilo’s serves authentic Mexican tacos, tortas, tostadas and more.

740 5th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

COCHINITA TACO$5.50
Pork shoulder braised in banana leaves with achiote, sour orange juice, tequila, Mexican cinnamon, cloves, garlic, and black pepper. Garnished with pickled red onions and pickled jalapeños. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
SMOKED BEEF TACO$6.25
Beef brisket roasted with our house chili rub and house smoked with apple wood. It is garnished with pickled red onions. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
AVOCADO TORTA$15.50
Served on a white roll with black bean spread, avocado, queso Oaxaca, and pickled jalapeños. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas.
CHIPS AND GUACAMOLE$10.00
SIDE CHIPS$3.00
SHRIMP TACO$7.25
Tiger shrimp is roasted on the plancha with roasted pineapple, our house made chipotle, and tomato salsa. It is garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
CARNITAS TACO$5.25
Pork shoulder that has been braised with the house chili rub, Mexican coke, orange juice, and lime juice. Garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
AL PASTOR TACO$5.50
Marinated and roasted pork shoulder served with roasted pineapple, onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, Radish, Pickled Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Lime Wedges on the side
CHICKEN TACO$5.25
Boneless skinless chicken thighs roasted with our house chili rub. Garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
FISH TACO$7.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
See full menu

Location

740 5th Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yaso - IC

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Burger Joint Industry City

No reviews yet

New York's number 1 no fuss, no muss burger joint Industry City offers daily butchered and hand pressed burgers. Flame broiled to your liking, comes with all the fixings. We use only the USDA Certified Prime Angus Beef, all natural without hormones. 
In addition the speakeasy burger joint Industry City Bar is a great spot to enjoy handcrafted cocktails and twelve taps of selected local beers. 

WakuWaku & Oldies

No reviews yet

An escape from the city bustle, a relaxed and warm Japanese izakaya located in Japan Village, serving up classic Japanese comfort foods and a wide array of fun drinks.

Avocaderia BK

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston