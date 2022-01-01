Chilo's Greenwood
Located in Greenwood, Brooklyn, Chilo’s offers contemporary cocktails and frozen drinks in an industrial art-deco bar. In the backyard, Chilo’s serves authentic Mexican tacos, tortas, tostadas and more.
740 5th Ave
Location
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
