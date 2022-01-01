Chima Steakhouse
Located in the beautiful Center City Charlotte ( 4th street and Tryon), just a few blocks from the Belk Theatre, Overstreet Mall and the Bobcats Arena. Chima offers authentic Brazilian cuisine and chic dining experience. Enjoy cocktails and the best view of Uptown Charlotte in our elegant upstairs lounge.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS
139 S. Tryon Street • $$$
139 S. Tryon Street
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
