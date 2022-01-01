Chima Steakhouse

Go
Located in the beautiful Center City Charlotte ( 4th street and Tryon), just a few blocks from the Belk Theatre, Overstreet Mall and the Bobcats Arena. Chima offers authentic Brazilian cuisine and chic dining experience. Enjoy cocktails and the best view of Uptown Charlotte in our elegant upstairs lounge.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS

139 S. Tryon Street • $$$

Avg 4.5 (8048 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon (10 oz)$29.90
Grilled Salmon.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
Lamb Chops (10 oz)$44.90
Grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
Three Meat combo$22.90
2 pieces of chicken (aji chicken thigh or beer drumsticks), 2 pieces of filet wrapped in bacon, and 2 pieces of Brazilian sausage.
Ribeye (10 oz)$39.90
Rich and full of flavor grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
Picanha (10 oz)$29.90
Our famous Brazilian specialty cut grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
Cheese bread with turkey spread - 12 ct$8.00
Bring home this delicious homemade traditional Brazilian cheese bread. Served with our famous smoked turkey spread.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

139 S. Tryon Street

Charlotte NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
