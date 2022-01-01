Go
Chima Steakhouse

Brazilian Style steakhouse.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS

2400 E Las Olas Blvd. • $$$

Avg 4.5 (8034 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan and homemade caesar dressing.
Picanha (10 oz)$29.90
Our famous Brazilian specialty cut grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
Lamb Chops (10 oz)$44.90
Grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
Ribeye (10 oz)$39.90
Rich and full of flavor grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
Cheese bread with turkey spread - 12 ct$8.00
Bring home this delicious homemade traditional Brazilian cheese bread. Served with our famous smoked turkey spread.
Shrimp$24.90
10 Grilled shrimp served with your choice of sides and sauces
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Romantic
Live Music
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2400 E Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
