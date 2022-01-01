Go
Chima Steakhouse

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • STEAKS

1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. • $$$

Avg 4.5 (7369 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Chicken Caesar Salad (14 oz)$17.90
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan and homemade caesar dressing. Served with aji chicken thigh and your choice of sauce.
Lamb Chops (10 oz)$44.90
Grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
Cheese bread with turkey spread - 12 ct$8.00
Bring home this delicious homemade traditional Brazilian cheese bread. Served with our famous smoked turkey spread.
Chicken Wings 10 ct$15.90
Served buffalo style or plain with a choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Mixed Greens Salad$5.00
Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes served with your choice of balsamic vinaigrette, ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Three Meat combo$22.90
2 pieces of chicken (aji chicken thigh or beer drumsticks), 2 pieces of filet wrapped in bacon, and 2 pieces of Brazilian sausage.
Ribeye (10 oz)$39.90
Rich and full of flavor grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

Philadelphia PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

