*Items are full prepared and ready to reheat.

BOX OF MATZO

MATZO BALL SOUP

carrot, fennel, onion, dill, parsley

CHAROSET

apples, walnuts, red wine, cinnamon

GEFILTE FISH

sliced with beet salad and green herb-horseradish

CHICKEN MARBELLA

roasted chicken thighs, capers, olives, prunes, brown sugar glaze

POTATO KUGEL

idaho potatoes, schmaltz, chives

SPRING GREEN VEGETABLES

asparagus, sugar snap peas, leeks, young turnips, olive oil, lemon-tahini sauce

VEGAN CHOCOLATE AVOCADO POT DE CREMES

fresh raspberries and honey