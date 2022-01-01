Go
Fajitas
Served with fresh flour tortillas, rice and refried beans
Fajita Family Style Meal -- Serves 6-8 people$59.99
Your choice of steak, chicken or combination fajitas. Served with sautéed vegetables, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, & fresh flour tortillas. Includes 1 quart refried beans & 1 quart Mexican rice and fresh chips and salsa
Fajita steak sandwich$11.49
Sourdough bun with beef fajita, sauteed onions, bellpeppers with melted jack cheese. Served with French Fries
Lunch Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell with salad greens, taco beef or chicken taco, cheddar cheese, refried beans, tomatoes, and guacamole, and house dressing
Trashcan Nachos$14.99
Tortilla chips smootherd in queso blanco, carnitas, refried beans, jalapenos,tomatoes and topped with sour cream and guacamole
Queso Half Pint$5.79
Uno$8.99
Cheese and onion enchilada with chili con carne and a crispy beef taco. With rice and refried beans
Queso Pint$9.99
Quesadilla
Served with refried beans
Chimi Vs Enchilada Dinner
2 or 3 grande enchiladas with choice of cheese, beef, chicken, spinach, or avocado.
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

2050 Old Minden Rd

Bossier City LA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
