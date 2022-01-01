Go
Chimichurri's South American Grill

Chimichurri's is an enticing spot located in a beautiful waterfront village in Kingwood, Texas. We strive to bring together the amazing South American flavor both on the dinner plate and throughout the entire dining experience.

1660 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste. 106

1660 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste. 106

Kingwood TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
