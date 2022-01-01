Go
Chimm St

Come in and enjoy!

946 Grady Avenue Suite O

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Basil Stir-Fry CHICKEN (Ground) 🌶🌶$9.50
Stir-fry ground chicken & Thai basil in CHIMM sauce. (🌶🌶 Spicy)
Vietnamese Phở (GF)$11.00
***We may substitute Pad Thai noodles if we run out of fresh Pho noodles this week as there is a shortage from our supplier. Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for understanding.
**Due to shortage of beef we may sub our usual flank cut w/sirloin until flank becomes available again. Thank you for your understanding! ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
Thin rice noodles in our traditional Vietnamese pho broth(s), with sliced white onions & diced scallions on top. served with fresh bean sprouts*, Thai basil, jalapeños, & lime (separated when take-out). [*Consumer advisory]
Bánh Mì (Sandwich)$9.50
House-made Vietnamese baguette filled with our lemongrass chicken, beef, pork, or fried tofu, pickled daikon/carrots, cilantro, cucumbers, and vegan mayo. Option for fresh Thai chilies also.
Vietnamese Noodle Salad [Bún]$11.00
(Vegan option available, click below)
A salad bowl w/ vermicelli noodles featuring lemongrass-marinated beef, chicken, or fried tofu over green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon radish and carrot, & beansprouts, topped with mint, cilantro, scallion, cucumber, fried red onion, and crushed roasted peanuts. served with our house-made sour, slightly sweet fish sauce dressing on the side or our house-made VEGAN Bún dressing on the side.
Vietnamese Fresh Rolls (2 Pieces) (NO Modifications)$5.00
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
﻿(2 pcs) Lettuce, shredded carrot, scallion, Thai basil, cucumber, beansprout, rice vermicelli. Served with our house-made peanut sauce (VEGAN). Add chicken or tofu [+$1.50].
**picture shows vegetable fresh roll**
Dumplings (4pcs) (NO Modifications)$7.00
(4 pcs) Ground pork, water chestnuts, egg, & oyster sauce in wonton paper, w/our house soy-ginger sauce.
Fried Veggie Rolls (VEGAN) (NO Modifications)$5.00
(2 pcs) Cabbage, carrot, celery & cellophane noodles wrapped in wonton paper, deep-fried, & served w/ sweet & sour sauce.
Panang Curry FRIED TOFU (VEGAN)$10.50
Nutty Panang curry paste, coconut milk, red bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf, and fried tofu.
Panang Curry CHICKEN$10.50
Nutty Panang curry paste, coconut milk, red bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf, and sliced chicken.
Chicken Satay (3 sticks)$7.00
(3 sticks) Grilled marinated chicken breast on bamboo skewers, w/peanut sauce & cucumber relish.
Location

Charlottesville VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
