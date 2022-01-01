Go
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

Chimm = Taste
Thai & SouthEast Asian Street Food, including Trad Thai, Vietnamese Pho, Isaan (NorthEastern Thai) & much more!

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400

Popular Items

Pad See Ew With Thin Noodles$15.00
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
﻿Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, stir-fried in our special Chimm sauce.
Panang Curry 🌶🌶$15.00
(Naturally Gluten Free)
***CONTAINS PEANUTS (NOT REMOVEABLE***
***VEGAN POSSIBLE*** does NOT contain fish sauce
Nutty Panang curry paste, coconut milk, garnished w/sliced kaffir lime leaf, a sprig of red bell pepper, & a couple steamed broccoli crowns.
Fried Veggie Rolls (2 pieces) (NO Modifications)$5.00
Due to demands in our product supply chain, we have had to increase the price slightly to be able to get our noodles for fried rolls. We apologize for any inconvenience but things are increasingly harder to get these days.
(2 pcs) Cabbage, carrot, celery & cellophane noodles wrapped in wonton paper, deep-fried, & served w/ sweet & sour sauce.
Cashew Stir-Fry 🌶$14.00
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
Stir-fry with white onion, scallion, cashew, & carrot in our savory/slightly sweet Chimm sauce.
Drunken Noodle 🌶🌶 With Thin Noodles.$15.00
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
﻿Wide rice noodles, white onion, tomato, red bell pepper, jalapeño, string bean, & Thai basil, stir-fried in a spicy sauce, served on a bed of lettuce.
Thai Fried Rice$14.00
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
﻿Jasmine rice, egg, white onion, tomato, stir-fried, w/scallions & cucumber slices.
Pad Thai$15.00
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, sliced red tofu, scallion, stir-fried in our tangy Chimm Pad Thai sauce, served w/chopped peanuts & lime.
Dumplings (NO Modifications)$7.00
(4 pcs) Ground pork, water chestnuts, egg, & oyster sauce in wonton paper, w/our house soy-ginger sauce. **Contains sesame oil**
Vietnamese Fresh Rolls (2 pieces) (NO Modifications)$5.00
NO MODIFICATIONS
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
﻿(2 pcs) Lettuce, shredded carrot, cilantro, scallion, mint, cucumber, beansprout, rice vermicelli. Served with a house-made peanut sauce and a sweet chili fish sauce on the side. [+2] Add shrimp or fresh Twin Oaks Organic Tofu (GF).
Pho$11.00
***We may substitute Pad Thai noodles if we run out of fresh Pho noodles when we run out of fresh Pho noodles.
**Due to shortage of beef we may sub our usual flank cut w/sirloin until flank becomes available again. Thank you for your understanding! ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
Thin rice noodles in our traditional Vietnamese pho broth(s), with sliced white onions & diced scallions on top. served with fresh bean sprouts*, Thai basil, jalapeños, & lime on the side. (*Consumer advisory.) Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Location

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400

Charlottesville VA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
