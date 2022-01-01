Go
Toast

Chimney Cone Creamery

Chimney Cone Creamery serves fresh, natural, European inspired cones, hand-made with love and baked to perfection, filled with soft serve ice cream and topped with irresistible flavors from around the globe.
Experience the sweet smell of our cones as our bakers roll out dough, bake the cones, and fill them right before your eyes!
In addition, we serve a wide variety of milkshakes, desserts, and baked goods so there is something sweet for everyone.

ICE CREAM

5220 Fashion Outlets Way • $$

Avg 5 (6 reviews)

Popular Items

Juniors Cheesecake Slice$12.95
Have a slice of that distinct Juniors cheesecake, shipped in directly from NYC!
Red Velvet Cookies$2.49
Delicious, fudgy, decadent brownie baked "in house" with simple ingredients and bits of premium dark chocolate.
Hot Cocoa Bombs (4 Pack)$20.00
Cold Brew Coffee Milkshake$7.95
Need a little pep in your step? Try this vanilla based milkshake blended with Metropolis cold brew coffee which is brewed for 12 hours. Metropolis is Chicago-based and sources quality coffees they know and trust, ensuring sustainability and fair prices for farmers.
Lindt$0.85
Lavender$2.25
Chocolate Strawberries$1.50
Rosewater$2.25
Mango Shake$6.95
Perfect for summer time, but appreciated year-round! This hand-dipped milkshake is blended with real ice cream, milk, and sweet alphonso mango pulp. We top it with whipped cream and mango pulp drizzle.
Chimney Cone$3.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5220 Fashion Outlets Way

Rosemont IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carmine's Rosemont

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Short Fuse Brewing Company-

No reviews yet

5000 N RIVER ROAD
SCHILLER PARK, IL 60176

Park Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

ZANIES Comedy Club - Rosemont

No reviews yet

The best Stand Up Comedy in Chicago since 1978!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston