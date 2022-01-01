Chimney Cone Creamery
Chimney Cone Creamery serves fresh, natural, European inspired cones, hand-made with love and baked to perfection, filled with soft serve ice cream and topped with irresistible flavors from around the globe.
Experience the sweet smell of our cones as our bakers roll out dough, bake the cones, and fill them right before your eyes!
In addition, we serve a wide variety of milkshakes, desserts, and baked goods so there is something sweet for everyone.
ICE CREAM
5220 Fashion Outlets Way • $$
5220 Fashion Outlets Way
Rosemont IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
