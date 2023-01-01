Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Cottonwood
  • /
  • Chimney Rock Pizza & Grill - 19632 Lake California Drive, Cottonwood, CA 96022
Main picView gallery

Chimney Rock Pizza & Grill - 19632 Lake California Drive, Cottonwood, CA 96022

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

22163 Roe Way

Cottonwood, CA 96022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

22163 Roe Way, Cottonwood CA 96022

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

LAKE CALIFORNIA CAFE & PIZZRIA
orange starNo Reviews
19632 Lake California Dr Cottonwood, CA 96022
View restaurantnext
Charlew's Tap House | Pizza Pasta & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1901 CA-273 Anderson, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Players Pizza
orange star4.2 • 751
2305 balls ferry rd Anderson, CA 96007
View restaurantnext
Ramon's Grille - 723 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
723 Main St Red Bluff, CA 96080
View restaurantnext
The Bantam - 2704 Hartnell Ave Suite J
orange starNo Reviews
2704 Hartnell Ave Suite J, Redding, CA 96002 Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
West Coast Sourdough - Redding
orange starNo Reviews
1080 East Cypress Avenue Unit F Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Cottonwood

Redding

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

No reviews yet

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Chimney Rock Pizza & Grill - 19632 Lake California Drive, Cottonwood, CA 96022

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston