China City Restaurant & Lounge
China City makes all of our food fresh, from scratch. Located in Oak Harbor on beautiful Whidbey Island, nearby NAS Whidbey. Our attentive staff is dedicated to ensuring that your visit is comfortable and memorable every time.
33185 WA-20
Popular Items
Location
33185 WA-20
Oak Harbor WA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Naung Mai Thai Oak Harbor
Come in and enjoy!
Alfy's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Whidbey Coffee 9 - Pioneer
Come in and enjoy!
Whidbey Coffee 16 - Oak Harbor
Come in and enjoy!