China City Restaurant & Lounge

China City makes all of our food fresh, from scratch. Located in Oak Harbor on beautiful Whidbey Island, nearby NAS Whidbey. Our attentive staff is dedicated to ensuring that your visit is comfortable and memorable every time.

33185 WA-20

Popular Items

Lumpia$10.00
Six beef lumpia served with Sweet & Sour sauce.
General Ng's Chicken$17.00
Breaded chicken, fried and topped with our hot and spicy sauce. Spicy.
Chicken Chow Mein$15.00
Pan fried noodles with chicken and vegetables.
Sweet & Sour Chicken$17.00
Breaded chicken, fried and topped with sweet & sour sauce
Potstickers$12.00
Six pork dumplings, lightly pan fried
Walnut Shrimp$20.00
Prawns lightly fried and coated with a sweet mayo and homemade sesame walnuts. Gluten Free.
Broccoli Beef$18.00
Sliced flank steak, broccoli, carrots and veggies sautéed in a brown garlic sauce.
Crab Cheese Wontons$9.00
Four fried Crab Cheese Wontons served with Sweet & Sour sauce.
Egg Rolls$9.00
Three vegetarian Egg Rolls fried and served with Sweet & Sour sauce. Vegetarian.
Mongolian Beef$19.00
Sliced flank steak, green and white onions sauteed in a sweet and spicy sauce, served on a bed of white glass noodles. Spicy.
Oak Harbor WA

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
