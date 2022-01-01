China City Restaurant & Lounge
American Chinese Cuisine in the Mill Creek Town Center. China City makes all of our food fresh, from scratch. Our attentive staff is dedicated to ensuring that your visit is comfortable and memorable every time.
15402 Main St #101
Popular Items
Location
15402 Main St #101
Mill Creek WA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm