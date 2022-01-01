Go
Toast
  • /
  • Bothell
  • /
  • China City Restaurant & Lounge

China City Restaurant & Lounge

American Chinese Cuisine in the Mill Creek Town Center. China City makes all of our food fresh, from scratch. Our attentive staff is dedicated to ensuring that your visit is comfortable and memorable every time.

15402 Main St #101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Chow Mein$15.00
Pan fried noodles with chicken and vegetables.
Sweet & Sour Chicken$17.00
Breaded chicken, fried and topped with sweet & sour sauce
Broccoli Beef$18.00
Sliced flank steak, broccoli, carrots and veggies sautéed in a brown garlic sauce.
General Ng's Chicken$17.00
Breaded chicken, fried and topped with our hot and spicy sauce. Spicy.
Potstickers$12.00
Six pork dumplings, lightly pan fried
Lumpia$10.00
Six pork lumpia served with Sweet & Sour sauce.
Steamed Rice$1.00
Cup of Steamed Rice
Mongolian Beef$19.00
Sliced flank steak, green and white onions sauteed in a sweet and spicy sauce, served on a bed of white glass noodles. Spicy.
BBQ Pork Fried Rice$14.00
Seasoned riced sauteed with BBQ pork, egg, and vegetables.
Egg Rolls$9.00
Three vegetarian Egg Rolls fried and served with Sweet & Sour sauce. Vegetarian.
See full menu

Location

15402 Main St #101

Mill Creek WA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston