China Grove restaurants you'll love
Must-try China Grove restaurants
More about Meadows at Grove Cartel - 211 North Main Street
Meadows at Grove Cartel - 211 North Main Street
211 North Main Street, China Grove
|Popular items
|Triple Fried Duck Fat Fries
|$4.00
Hand cut fries, triple fried in duck fat for a crispy and delicious finish. We offer them 3 different ways or plain with sea salt.
|Smash Burger Dillinger
|$9.00
Roasted onion, cream cheese, local pepper jam, burger sauce, crispy sugar cured bacon.
|Pepperoni Classica
|$17.00
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino, fresh garlic