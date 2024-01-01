Go
A map showing the location of China Taste - 2117 South Garrison AvenueView gallery

China Taste - 2117 South Garrison Avenue

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2117 South Garrison Avenue

Carthage, MO 64836

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

2117 South Garrison Avenue, Carthage MO 64836

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

SalTea Sloth - Carthage
orange starNo Reviews
2530 Grand Avenue Carthage, MO 64836
View restaurantnext
Sirloin Stockade
orange starNo Reviews
1027 W Central Ave Carthage, MO 64836
View restaurantnext
66 Sports Bar & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
660 E Daugherty St Webb City, MO 64870
View restaurantnext
Tee Time Golf
orange starNo Reviews
520 E Broadway US RT 66 Webb City, MO 64870
View restaurantnext
SalTea Sloth - Webb City - 1107 S Madison St
orange starNo Reviews
1107 S Madison St Webb City, MO 64870
View restaurantnext
Gusano's Chicago-Style Pizzeria - Joplin, MO
orange starNo Reviews
3929 E 7th Street Joplin, MO 72703
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Carthage

Joplin

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Nixa

No reviews yet

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (39 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (56 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

China Taste - 2117 South Garrison Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston