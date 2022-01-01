Go
Toast

China Wok Newburyport

Come in and enjoy!

45 Storey Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spring Roll (2 pcs)$4.95
Roast Pork Fried Rice$8.25
Egg Roll (2 pcs)$4.95
Crab Rangoon (8 pcs)$8.25
Steamed Dumplings (8 pcs)$8.95
(Choice of pork or vegetable)
Fried Dumplings (8 pcs)$8.95
(Choice of pork or vegetable)
Scallion Pancake$6.25
General Tso’s Chicken$13.95
Golden Chicken Finger$10.95
Jasmine White Rice (L)$3.95
See full menu

Location

45 Storey Ave

Newburyport MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ohana Kitchen

No reviews yet

Your Aloha For the Day

Hodgies Too of Newburyport

No reviews yet

Menu Advisory: Before placing your order, please inform your server if a person in your party has a food allergy. All of our products may contain allergens. Please add your allergy to the special requests area when ordering.

Moe's Italian Sandwiches

No reviews yet

Thanks for your order!

Port Pizza & Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston