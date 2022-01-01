Go
Toast

China Chilcano

China Chilcano welcomes you to discover José and team’s unique take on contemporary Peruvian cuisine, an intriguing amalgam of authentic and innovative dishes that are, in a word, unforgettable. Bold flavors, heady aromas and the buzz of excited diners take you on a sensorial journey that is anything but everyday.

418 7th St NW • $$

Avg 4.5 (3658 reviews)

Popular Items

Sanguche de Chancho$10.00
Pork belly (Heritage Farm, Seven Springs, NC), fried lotus bun, chifa daikon, sweet potato, ají limo-miso sauce
Dancing Yucca$11.00
Yucca fries, ají amarillo mayo, kabayaki sauce, bonito flakes
Aeropuerto$17.00
Fried rice, egg noodles, crisp sweet potato, seasonal vegetables, soy bean sprout, “airplanes”
Concolon$24.00
Perfect For The Table
Crispy fried rice pot, pork belly (Heritage Farm, Seven Springs, NC), egg, lap chong sausage, shiitake mushroom, bok choy, rocoto
Jaladito Norteno$20.00
Kampachi tiradito-style, ají amarillo, leche de tigre, huacatay
Shishito Peppers$11.00
Blistered shishito peppers, ají panca, furikake, lime
Chilcano Macerado$13.00
Tam Tam$15.00
Hand-cut wheat noodles, spicy pork, peanut, ají panca
Tallarin Saltado de Verduras$17.00
Chow mein noodles, tomato, scallions, bean sprouts, peppers
Aji de Gallina$18.00
Peru’s Most Precious Dish
Ají amarillo chicken stew, fresh cheese, pecans, rice, botija olives & egg
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

418 7th St NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cranes

No reviews yet

Explore the intersections of Spanish and Japanese cuisine at Cranes, a restaurant and sake lounge by chef Pepe Moncayo. Chef Pepe’s contemporary dishes spotlight the similarities he has found with the ingredients, techniques and culinary viewpoints of Japan and Spain. From cooking style to ingredient and flavor combinations, his Spanish kaiseki is a natural cultural and culinary marriage.

Jaleo DC

No reviews yet

Imagined through the creative lens of Chef José Andrés and his team, Jaleo brings alive the spirit and flavors of Spain by showcasing the rich regional diversity of Spanish cuisine. Celebrating the traditional as well as the cutting-edge, Jaleo offers a taste of Spain in a festive, stylish, and casual atmosphere.

Little Sesame

No reviews yet

Little Sesame makes really good hummus, that’s good for you and good for the planet. You can find their freshly spun hummus at their shops alongside a line up of shawarma-spiced rotisserie, pita sandwiches and oat milk soft serve. Their grocery-ready line of hummus is now available at Whole Foods Market in DC, MD & VA, plus at Foxtrot Markets, 4P Foods and under the tents at Central Farm Markets!

dLeña

No reviews yet

Chef Richard Sandoval presents a modern approach on classic Mexican fare. The concept celebrates “leña,” or firewood, and the nuanced flavors smoke can impart on both its wood-fired food, and smokey mezcal and tequila-centric menus.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston