China Chilcano
China Chilcano welcomes you to discover José and team’s unique take on contemporary Peruvian cuisine, an intriguing amalgam of authentic and innovative dishes that are, in a word, unforgettable. Bold flavors, heady aromas and the buzz of excited diners take you on a sensorial journey that is anything but everyday.
418 7th St NW • $$
Location
418 7th St NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
