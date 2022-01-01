Go
China Moon

Thank you for choosing China Moon. We have been serving the local community for over 28 years and it's all thanks to you!
Due to the high volume of take out orders, there may be a delay in your online order. Please wait for your confirmation email and the ETA when your order will be ready. Thank you for your patience and continuous support. :)

30001 Town Center Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (1579 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef with Broccoli$15.50
Tender pieces of beef sautéed with broccoli in a brown garlic sauce
Vegetable Spring Rolls$5.55
Crispy outer shells stuffed with shredded onions, celery, carrots and cabbage
Lo-Mein$11.50
Soft noodles tossed with bean sprouts, carrots, cabbage and green onion
Shanghai Dumplings (8)$10.75
Eight bite-sized dumplings filled with pork and juicy broth ***Contains peanuts***
Fried Rice (GF)$9.50
Jasmine rice wok seared with eggs, lettuce and scallions
Wonton Soup$9.50
Pork filled wontons served in a chicken broth with white meat chicken, shrimp, BBQ pork with bok choy, carrots and mushrooms
Kung Pao Chicken$14.95
Dark meat chicken, zucchini, golden peanuts and bright chilies in a spicy brown sauce
N.Y. Eggrolls$10.50
Thick crispy outer shell filled with shredded vegetables, BBQ pork and chicken. A favorite from the East Coast! No substitutions as everything is pre-mixed.
Orange Chicken$14.50
Crispy breaded dark meat chicken tossed with garlic, chili peppers, orange peels in a spicy infused orange sauce
Sesame Chicken (GF)$14.50
Crispy panko breaded white meat chicken coated in Jackson’s famous sauce topped with sesame seeds
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

30001 Town Center Dr

Laguna Niguel CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

